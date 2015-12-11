WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Friday took up a new draft of a rule to
require oil, gas and mining companies to disclose payments they
make to foreign governments, after a federal judge ordered it to
speed up a process that has been locked in the courts for years.
The rule, as called for in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform
law of 2010, would require the companies to disclose how much
they pay governments in taxes, royalties and other types of fees
for exploration, extraction and other activities.
Human-rights groups such as Oxfam say it could become an
important weapon in fighting corruption in resource-rich
countries. Companies in the energy industry, meanwhile, say it
could give their foreign competitors an advantage by making
important financial information public.
SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, said in recent
years other countries have created mandates for greater
disclosure and some companies voluntarily open their books.
"This type of disclosure is consistent with an emerging
global consensus to combat government corruption through greater
transparency and accountability," he said.
The commission voted 3-1 to open the new proposal up to a
public comment period that ends Jan. 25.
Under the draft, any U.S. or foreign company that files with
the SEC would have to disclose payments that furthered
commercial development or that totaled at least $100,000 over
the course of the fiscal year. That would include payments made
by subsidiaries, as well as money sent to foreign subnational
governments or the U.S. government.
Commissioner Kara Stein, also a Democrat, said the proposal
would give companies flexibility and allow them to seek
exemptions.
Casting the Dodd-Frank requirement as an afterthought
inspired by a political agenda, Commissioner Michael Piwowar, a
Republican, said the proposal would not help investors and could
set new legal precedents. Also, he said, it would put publicly
traded U.S. companies at a disadvantage.
The commission completed work on its first version in 2012,
a few months after human-rights group Oxfam sued it over delays.
Trade groups then sued, accusing the SEC of conducting a flawed
analysis of industry costs. After a federal judge tossed the
rule out in 2013, the SEC pledged to draft a new version.
Frustrated with delays, Oxfam sued again and in September a
federal judge ordered the commission to fast-track it.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)