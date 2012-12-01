NEW YORK Nov 30 Hedge fund manager Philip
Falcone on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission charges accusing him of
market manipulation, giving preferential treatment to certain
investors and borrowing cash from his own fund to pay his
personal taxes.
The billionaire, who was sued in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan in June, said government regulators had no evidence
that he had deceived investors or acted outside of the law.
The SEC charged Falcone and his fund, Harbinger Capital
Partners, with manipulating the bond prices of bathroom fixtures
maker MAAX Holdings Inc between 2006 and 2008.
But Falcone said his actions were motivated by sound
investment strategy, not by any attempt to deceive investors.
"Plaintiff believes that perfectly lawful market conductcan
be transformed into illegal market manipulation merely by
alleging that defendants had manipulative intent," lawyers for
Harbinger wrote in a motion to dismiss the case filed on Friday
with U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty.
In addition, the government asserted that at the height of
the financial crisis, when many of the fund's assets were tied
up in the collapse of Lehman Brothers, Falcone let select
investors get out while denying that opportunity to others. The
SEC also claimed Falcone illegally loaned himself $113 million
from the fund to pay his taxes, leaving investors unable to
access their own money.
In Friday's court filing, Falcone said governing documents
explicitly allowed him to give certain investors preferential
liquidity. He also claimed the loan was approved by his outside
counsel.
An SEC spokesman declined to comment on the filing.
The SEC's action came one month after LightSquared, a
wireless communications company that had over time become
Harbinger's biggest investment, filed for bankruptcy, raising
questions about Falcone's future in the $2 trillion hedge fund
industry.
The cases are Securities and Exchange Commission v.
Harbinger Capital Partners LLC et al., No. 12-5028, and
Securities and Exchange Commission v. Philip A. Falcone et al.,
No. 12-5027, both in U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York.