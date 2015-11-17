By Sarah N. Lynch
| NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Nov 17 Public companies
will be required to self-report potential foreign bribery
violations to U.S. securities regulators if they hope to receive
a deferred or non-prosecution agreement in exchange for their
cooperation, a top regulator said on Tuesday.
Andrew Ceresney, the head of enforcement for the Securities
and Exchange Commission, announced the new requirement in
remarks at the annual International Conference on the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).
"I'm hopeful that this condition on the decision to
recommend a deferred or non-prosecution agreement will further
incentivize firms to promptly report FCPA misconduct to the SEC
and further emphasize the benefits that come with self-reporting
and cooperation," said Ceresney.
The new policy comes at a time when U.S. prosecutors are
generally trying to urge companies to cooperate with federal
criminal and civil investigations.
In September, Deputy Attorney General Sally Quillian Yates
unveiled a new policy that called on prosecutors to beef up
their efforts to hold individuals more accountable and require
companies to turn over information about culpable individuals if
they wanted to receive credit for their assistance in the probe.
Yates reiterated those changes in a speech on Monday, saying
the Justice Department was planning to update the U.S.
Attorney's Manual to reflect the policy change.
Ceresney told Reuters on the sidelines of Tuesday's
conference that the change in the SEC's policy was not prompted
by the Yates memo and that in practice, the agency has been
granting DPAs and NPAs to companies that have self-reported.
The SEC's cooperation program was first launched in early
2010. Under that program, the agency started offering deferred
and non-prosecution agreements to companies that agreed to
cooperate with the regulator's civil investigations.
