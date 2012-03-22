* Non-profit asked to apply for SEC disgorgement, fines
* SEC foreign bribery sanctions go to U.S. Treasury
* UK authorities experimented with similar proposal
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, D.C., March 22 As the U.S.
government collects record penalties through its stepped-up
enforcement of laws against bribery overseas, the very foreign
government entities involved in the corruption are clamoring for
a cut of the proceeds.
In a letter sent last week, a non-profit group asked the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to consider letting
outside groups apply for a portion of its settlements involving
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a U.S. law that bars bribes
to officials of foreign governments.
Those outside groups include the foreign government entities
that have been "victims of corruptly procured contracts" and
non-profits.
"It is axiomatic that victimized foreign government entities
bear the cost of bribery and corruption of their officials,"
said the letter from the Socio-Economic Rights and
Accountability Project (SERAP), a group that works on
anti-corruption in Nigeria.
It is not an idle concept considering the United States
collects billions of dollars each year from FCPA sanctions.
Nearly half of the $2 billion in settlements and judgments
the Justice Department's criminal division secured in 2010, for
example, came from foreign bribery cases.
At least one other country has tested providing funds from
foreign corruption cases to countries where the corruption took
place.
Last week, for example, the UK Serious Fraud Office
announced BAE Systems had agreed to fund 29.5 million pounds
($46.63 million) in educational projects in Tanzania after the
company admitted in 2010 that it failed to keep adequate records
of certain payments it made to receive a defense contract in the
country.
"I think it's a great idea," Richard Cassin, a lawyer who
helps companies comply with the FCPA and writes the popular
FCPA Blog, said about the SERAP proposal.
"The offenses victimize the foreign country. To bring
damages back to the enforcement country and then have no
mechanism to consider releasing them back to the victims seems a
bit lopsided."
The SEC said it would review the letter and declined to
comment further.
DISGORGEMENT
SERAP's proposal would extend the SEC's current practice of
forcing companies and fraudsters to return, or disgorge, illicit
profits to harmed investors.
In its $550 million settlement with Goldman Sachs Group Inc
over its marketing of certain subprime mortgage securities, for
example, the SEC set aside $250 million to be returned to
investors.
But in the SEC's FCPA cases, the often sizeable
disgorgements go to the U.S. Treasury.
The SERAP letter is not the first attempt by foreign
governments to seek funds from FCPA settlements in the United
States. One prior attempt involved court intervention in a
Justice Department settlement.
When Alcatel-Lucent agreed to pay $137 million to resolve
allegations in 2010 that it made improper payments in Costa Rica
and elsewhere, the state-owned telephone company in Costa Rica
whose official took the alleged bribes claimed it was a victim
in the bribery scheme.
The Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad asked for
restitution under the settlement, but a U.S. federal court
rejected that bid.
However, Alcatel announced at the time that it separately
paid the Costa Rican government $10 million for "social damages"
to the country caused by the scheme.
SAFEGUARDS
The United Kingdom, in its attempt to provide restitution,
has grappled with ensuring funds do not fuel more corruption.
The SFO said that part of the delay in assigning BAE's
project in Tanzania was determining how the money should be used
and how to monitor the funds to make sure they are used
effectively.
The SERAP proposal suggested the SEC require a foreign
government agency to demonstrate it had new anti-corruption
safeguards in order to receive any funds.
Washington lawyer Alexander Sierck, who wrote the letter
from SERAP, said he was inspired by the eye-popping numbers in
recent settlements in which several oil services companies paid
some $1.7 billion to resolve bribery allegations tied to a gas
plant in Nigeria.
"Even if a fine were $100 million, if someone could apply
for say 10 percent of it, not bad," he added.