By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 15
WASHINGTON, July 15 A member of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission is vowing to defend the
regulator's turf against what he said is growing encroachment by
the Federal Reserve and a council of financial regulators on
everything from asset manager regulation to high-speed trading.
"In its attempt to gain authority over capital market
actors, the Fed, through the council, has been ignoring the
talent and skills of the hundreds of subject matter experts in
each of the SEC's rulemaking divisions." SEC Republican member
Michael Piwowar said in prepared remarks on Tuesday.
He was referring to the Financial Stability Oversight
Council (FSOC), a panel of regulators that polices the market
for emerging systemic risks. Piwowar said the council had been
nicknamed the "unaccountable capital markets death panel."
"The prudential regulators on the council have been
proceeding as if they themselves are the ones who know
securities markets and investment products best ... It would be
comedic, if not in such a serious context," Piwowar said.
By "prudential regulators" he was referring primarily to the
Fed.
Piwowar's comments, at an event hosted by the American
Enterprise Institute, mark his latest verbal assault against the
Fed and the FSOC, which is chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew and made up of the heads of all the major regulators,
including Fed Chair Janet Yellen and SEC Chair Mary Jo White.
The FSOC has used its power to designate large financial
companies including AIG, GE Capital and
Prudential as systemic, a tag that imposes greater
regulation and oversight by the Fed.
It is currently weighing whether the activities of large
asset managers, which are regulated by the SEC, may also pose
risks to financial stability. The council and has ruffled
feathers among some SEC commissioners because of its governance
structure and because it has been eyeing a number of areas that
fall under the SEC's jurisdiction.
In prior written reports, FSOC has also cited other areas in
the financial system that could pose risks, such as securities
lending by brokerages and high-frequency traders.
Critics including Piwowar have said the council lacks
transparency in how it makes crucial policy decisions, and that
it gives the Federal Reserve an outsized influence.
"With the council's steady march, led by its self-appointed
'alpha dog' - the Fed - into areas that are solely within the
SEC's jurisdiction, I am concerned that our mission to protect
investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and
promote capital formation is being compromised," he said.
"I am resolved to defend our jurisdiction from the
prudential regulators' council-enabled turf war, but the
prudential regulators are mounting a coordinated
behind-closed-doors assault."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tom Brown)