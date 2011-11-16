* SEC accused MS of arranging advice that was not provided

* MS agrees to refund fees and pay $1.5 mln penalty

* Case arose from SEC initiative to probe advisory fees (Adds quote from SEC complaint)

By Aruna Viswanatha

Nov 16 A unit of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) agreed to pay $3.3 million for its involvement in a fee arrangement that resulted in a fund and its investors being charged for advisory services that U.S. securities regulators say were never received.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Morgan Stanley Investment Management told the Malaysia Fund MAY.N that it had contracted with Malaysian advisor AMMB to provide advice to benefit the fund.

The contractor never provided the purported services, the SEC said on Wednesday.

"During the relevant time period, the Fund paid AMMB advisory fees totaling $1,845,000. As the fund administrator, MSIM facilitated the Fund's payment of AMMB's advisory fees," the SEC complaint said.

Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied the charges, but agreed to repay the fees charged over a decade and to pay a $1.5 million penalty.

"The settlement fully resolves the SEC's investigation into MSIM," a spokesman for the Morgan Stanley unit said. "We are pleased to put the matter behind us."

Morgan Stanley terminated the sub-adviser in 2008, the spokesman added.

The SEC's case was brought by the enforcement division's asset management unit, one of several specialized groups formed at the SEC in response to the Bernard Madoff fraud.

The unit has targeted areas such as the valuation of illiquid portfolios, false performance claims and preferential redemptions, among others.

The Morgan Stanley case marks the first stemming from the unit's push to more closely scrutinize fee arrangements and the investment advisory contract renewal process.

AMMB, the adviser in Malaysia, a unit of AmBank Group (AMMB.KL), provided only two monthly reports of basic information about Malaysian companies, which the fund never used, the SEC said.

Morgan Stanley opened an investigation into the advisory contract after an SEC exam questioned the relationship between the Malaysia Fund and AMMB.

"We want to take the advisory fee setting process out of the shadows by scrutinizing the role of investment advisers and fund board members in vetting fee arrangements with registered funds," SEC enforcement director Robert Khuzami said in a statement. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington D.C.; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tim Dobbyn)