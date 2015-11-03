(Adds SEC crackdown, further details on case)
Nov 3 New York-based Fenway Partners LLC and
four executives will pay a total of more than $10.2 million to
settle charges that they failed to tell investors about payments
to employees by one of its private equity fund companies, U.S.
securities regulators said on Tuesday.
The private equity firm and the executives, including
principals Peter Lamm, William Gregory Smart and former
principal Timothy Mayhew, were not "fully forthcoming" to a
client and investors about the conflict of interest, which
involved more than $20 million in payments, the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission said.
The payments, which had come from assets or companies owned
by a private equity fund run by Fenway, were made to a Fenway
affiliate and former Fenway employees, the SEC said.
Neither Fenway Partners, nor the executives admitted nor
denied the agency's allegations in reaching a settlement with
the agency. The $10.2 million will be returned to wronged
investors, the SEC said.
The case is part of the SEC's ongoing crackdown into what it
sees as a widespread industry problem concerning how buyout
firms allocate and disclose various kinds of fees. It follows a
$39 million SEC sanction against Blackstone Group in
October and a $30 million sanction against Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co. in June.
The SEC is making a point that it will hold private equity
personnel accountable for not fully and fairly disclosing
interests, SEC enforcement director Andrew Ceresney said in a
call with reporters on Tuesday.
A lawyer for Fenway Partners, Lamm and Mayhew were not
immediately available for comment. A lawyer for Smart declined
to comment. The settlement also included Walter Wiacek, the
firm's chief financial officer and compliance head, whose lawyer
declined to comment.
Beginning in December, 2011, Fenway and the executives
caused some companies owned by a Fenway fund to end their
payments to Fenway and enter consulting agreements with a Fenway
consulting affiliate.
The affiliate provided services that were similar to those
offered by Fenway itself, but Fenway did not offset the $5.7
million in fees that the companies paid to the affiliate against
management fees that the fund paid to Fenway, the SEC said.
One of the principals, Mayhew, and two former Fenway
Partners employees, received $15 million in incentive
compensation from the sale of a company in the fund portfolio,
for services that they had almost entirely provided when they
were Fenway Partners employees, the SEC said.
