Nov 3 New York-based Fenway Partners LLC and
four executives will pay a total of more than $10.2 million to
settle civil charges that they failed to disclose certain
conflicts of interest, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Tuesday.
The private equity firm and the executives were not "fully
forthcoming" to a client and investors about more than $20
million in payments out of fund assets or portfolio companies to
an affiliated entity for consulting services, the SEC said.
Neither Fenway Partners, nor the executives, including
principals Peter Lamm and William Gregory Smart, admitted nor
denied the SEC's allegations, the agency said.
A lawyer for Fenway Partners and Lamm were not immediately
available for comment. A lawyer for Smart declined to comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alan Crosby)