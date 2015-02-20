WASHINGTON Feb 20 A top U.S. securities regulator accused the White House on Friday of circulating baseless "propaganda" to rally support for a proposed rule he said would unnecessarily tighten limits on investment advice that Wall Street brokers can offer on retirement plans.

Securities and Exchange Commission Republican member Daniel Gallagher chided the White House for last month's leak of a memo that outlined concerns with compensation models.

The memo warned of possible "perverse incentives" that lead brokers to encourage investors to switch from lower-cost plans to higher fee-based retirement accounts.

Gallagher's comments came in a speech at the Practising Law Institute's annual SEC Speaks conference. The memo was drafted by Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman and member Betsey Stevenson.

The financial services industry widely viewed the memo's leak as a political effort by the White House to revive momentum for a Department of Labor rule proposal that would require retirement brokers to be held to a higher "fiduciary" standard, meaning they would need to put their customers' interests first.

The industry fears such a rule would curb compensation for brokers, and would also limit the types of investment products investors can get.

Fierce lobbying by the industry forced the Labor Department to scrap its original proposal in 2011. The department is expected to soon release a revised proposal to the public for comment.

"To be blunt, the White House memo is thinly veiled propaganda designed to generate support for a widely unpopular rulemaking," Gallagher said.

The Labor Department's efforts on a fiduciary rulemaking for retirement plans are far ahead of where the SEC currently stands on the subject.

For years, the SEC has remained at a stand-still over whether to harmonize the disjointed rules that govern standards of care for brokers and investment advisers.

Under SEC rules, advisers are held to a higher "fiduciary standard" while brokers are held to a lower "suitability" standard, meaning they must sell "suitable" products even if they are not the most cost-effective.

Critics say the suitability standard creates conflicts and the lack of uniform standards may confuse investors.

The SEC issued a congressionally mandated study several years ago calling for a rulemaking, but the agency's five members have not been able to agree on whether a rule is needed.

The industry has said the Labor Department should put the brakes on its rule, especially since the SEC has not acted. Congress tried to pass legislation to block the department from proceeding with a rule.

SEC Chair Mary Jo White, since taking over in 2013, has repeatedly pledged to study the issue and announce a decision on whether to press ahead with a rule.

On Friday, she repeated this promise, but declined to give any updates or reveal her own personal opinion.

SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a supporter of a fiduciary rule, told reporters Friday he was frustrated that seven years into his tenure, the SEC is still at "square one."

Gallagher said regulations should not severely limit product selection all in the name of reducing conflicts.

He also accused the White House of making broad generalizations in the leaked memo, including a contention that incentives permit "excessive churning," or unnecessary buying and selling of assets to generate commissions.

He said the White House memo ignores the fact that existing SEC rules "expressly prohibit brokers from churning client accounts." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio)