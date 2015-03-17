WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said Tuesday her agency should proceed with adopting new rules to impose a harmonized fiduciary standard for retail brokers and advisers.

White made her comments during a conference sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a spokeswoman for the trade group confirmed.

This marks the first time White has offered a view on the controversial subject since taking over at SEC in 2013. The SEC has been exploring whether to adopt such rules for years, but to date no action has been taken toward writing new regulations. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)