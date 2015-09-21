By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 First Eagle Investment
Management will pay nearly $40 million to settle civil charges
that the investment firm improperly used mutual fund assets to
pay for marketing and distribution fees, as U.S. regulators seek
to crack down on the practice.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the enforcement
action against First Eagle and its affiliated distributor FEF
Distributors is its first case to come out of a new crackdown
dubbed the "Distribution-in-Guise Initiative."
First Eagle is settling the case without admitting or
denying the charges. It will reimburse fund shareholders nearly
$25 million, plus pay interest and a $12.5 million penalty as
part of the deal.
