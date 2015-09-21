(Updates with comments from First Eagle, SEC and background)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 First Eagle Investment Management will pay nearly $40 million to settle civil charges that the investment firm improperly used mutual fund assets to pay for marketing and distribution fees, as U.S. regulators seek to crack down on the practice.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the enforcement action against First Eagle and its affiliated distributor FEF Distributors is its first case to come out of a new crackdown dubbed the "Distribution-in-Guise Initiative."

First Eagle is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. It will reimburse fund shareholders nearly $25 million, plus pay interest and a $12.5 million penalty as part of the deal.

A spokesman for First Eagle said the firm is pleased to resolve the case and to reimburse affected shareholders.

"The SEC has acknowledged First Eagle's cooperation, noting that we acted promptly to remedy the issue and that we immediately offered to return the money paid from the funds' assets. We sincerely regret this matter and have taken steps to strengthen our policies and procedures," the spokesman added.

SEC rules prohibit investment firms from using fund assets to pay for marketing and distribution fees unless it first obtains permission from the fund's board.

Without such approval, an investment adviser must pay for those services out of its own resources.

The SEC said First Eagle also had shoddy disclosures about how it was paying for the services. The disclosure failures occurred from January 2008 through March 2014.

"Mutual fund advisers have a fiduciary duty to manage the conflict of interest associated with fund distribution, namely whether to use their own assets or to recommend to their fund's board to use the fund's assets to distribute shares," said Julie Riewe, a co-chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Asset Management Unit.

"First Eagle breached that fiduciary duty by using the funds' assets rather than its own money to pay for distribution."

First Eagle in July announced that private equity giant Blackstone and Corsair Capital were each making long-term investments in First Eagle.

As part of the still-pending deal, Blackstone and Corsair are expected to exercise authority at the board level, while First Eagle would maintain oversight over day-to-day business.

At the time of the announcement, First Eagle had assets under management of about $100 billion. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh and Doina Chiacu)