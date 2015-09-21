(Updates with comments from First Eagle, SEC and background)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 First Eagle Investment
Management will pay nearly $40 million to settle civil charges
that the investment firm improperly used mutual fund assets to
pay for marketing and distribution fees, as U.S. regulators seek
to crack down on the practice.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the enforcement
action against First Eagle and its affiliated distributor FEF
Distributors is its first case to come out of a new crackdown
dubbed the "Distribution-in-Guise Initiative."
First Eagle is settling the case without admitting or
denying the charges. It will reimburse fund shareholders nearly
$25 million, plus pay interest and a $12.5 million penalty as
part of the deal.
A spokesman for First Eagle said the firm is pleased to
resolve the case and to reimburse affected shareholders.
"The SEC has acknowledged First Eagle's cooperation, noting
that we acted promptly to remedy the issue and that we
immediately offered to return the money paid from the funds'
assets. We sincerely regret this matter and have taken steps to
strengthen our policies and procedures," the spokesman added.
SEC rules prohibit investment firms from using fund assets
to pay for marketing and distribution fees unless it first
obtains permission from the fund's board.
Without such approval, an investment adviser must pay for
those services out of its own resources.
The SEC said First Eagle also had shoddy disclosures about
how it was paying for the services. The disclosure failures
occurred from January 2008 through March 2014.
"Mutual fund advisers have a fiduciary duty to manage the
conflict of interest associated with fund distribution, namely
whether to use their own assets or to recommend to their fund's
board to use the fund's assets to distribute shares," said Julie
Riewe, a co-chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Asset
Management Unit.
"First Eagle breached that fiduciary duty by using the
funds' assets rather than its own money to pay for
distribution."
First Eagle in July announced that private equity giant
Blackstone and Corsair Capital were each making long-term
investments in First Eagle.
As part of the still-pending deal, Blackstone and Corsair
are expected to exercise authority at the board level, while
First Eagle would maintain oversight over day-to-day business.
At the time of the announcement, First Eagle had assets
under management of about $100 billion.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh and Doina
Chiacu)