By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The former head of investor
relations at First Solar Inc will pay $50,000 to settle
civil charges that he wrongfully gave some analysts and
investors a heads-up that the company was unlikely to receive a
U.S. Department of Energy loan guarantee, U.S. regulators said
on Friday.
Lawrence Polizzotto settled with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission without admitting or denying the charges.
An attorney for Polizzotto declined to comment on the
settlement.
The SEC said it has decided not to separately charge the
company due to its "extraordinary cooperation," noting it
self-reported the violations to the SEC and had a strong
compliance program in place.
"Polizzotto offered previously undisclosed information to
select analysts and institutional investors and left the rest of
First Solar's investors in the dark," said Michele Wein Layne,
the head of the SEC's Los Angeles Office.
"All investors, regardless of their size or relationship
with the company, are entitled to the same information at the
same time."
According to the SEC, Polizzotto attended an investor
conference on Sept. 13, 2011, where the former chief executive
officer publicly expressed confidence the company would get
three loan guarantees worth $4.5 billion from the Energy
Department.
Two days later, however, Polizzotto learned that at least
one of the guarantees had fallen through, the SEC said.
The SEC said that Polizzotto violated fair disclosure rules
by drafting and discussing "talking points" in one-on-one calls
with analysts and investors on Sept. 21, 2011, that hinted there
was a good chance the company would be receiving only two of the
three loan guarantees.
Those calls came just one day after the U.S. House Committee
on Energy and Commerce had sent a letter to the Department of
Energy asking about its loan guarantee program and the status of
its conditional commitments for various companies, including
First Solar.
The SEC said the committee's probe caused solar sector
analysts some concern about the future of the program, and some
of them began reaching out to Polizzotto for details about the
status of the loan guarantees.
The regulator said that First Solar's in-house lawyers had
previously told company executives that they would be restricted
from discussing the loss of the loan guarantee with select
investors or analysts until it was announced broadly.
But the SEC said Polizzotto did not heed that advice.
When First Solar publicly announced it had lost one of the
loan guarantees in a press release the morning after
Polizzotto's phone calls with analysts, the company's stock
price dropped 6 percent.