(Adds more background about CUSIPs)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A top U.S. regulator called on Tuesday for major reforms in the fixed income markets, saying many of the rules are out of date and lack enough protections for retail investors.

In remarks at a market structure conference at Georgetown University, Securities and Exchange Commission Republican member Daniel Gallagher said he is concerned by "a troubling asymmetry of information" in the bond market.

"Retail participation in the municipal and corporate bond market is very high," Gallagher said. "And yet, these markets are incredibly opaque to retail investors."

Gallagher called for a handful of reforms, including potential changes by the industry to permit the use of more standardized contracts similar to the standardized structure of many derivatives products.

Such a change, he said, could help improve price transparency because it would facilitate a migration toward the less opaque exchange and electronic dealer-to-dealer trading.

He also said the SEC should consider removing references from the agency's rules to CUSIP identifiers, or the nine-character code used to identify securities that are assigned by CUSIP Global Services, which is managed for the American Bankers Association by Standard & Poor's.

"The commission needs to do something about the de facto monopoly forcing the use of CUSIPs in the fixed income markets," Gallagher said.

The push for reforms in the multi-trillion dollar municipal and corporate bond market by Gallagher and several other SEC commissioners marks a shift by the agency. It has been primarily focused on U.S. equity market reforms, after a series of high-profile glitches and market events.

More recently, the SEC has also started exploring bond market reforms to improve price transparency that are being spearheaded by industry-funded regulators.

One such measure, being proposed by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, would force dealers to disclose compensation they receive in "riskless principal transactions," or trades in which dealers buy securities from their customers and immediately resell them to other dealers.

Gallagher's comments Tuesday go further than some of his fellow commissioners and beyond some of rules being drafted.

Gallagher said his concerns about CUSIPs stem in part from the control exerted by CUSIP Global Services (CGS) and the licensing fees it charges.

Those fees can be imposed by CGS without input from the market or regulatory oversight.

That rubs some market players the wrong way. In 2009, the European Commission filed an antitrust complaint against S&P over allegations it abused its position to impose fees.

The matter was settled in 2011, after S&P agreed to offer a lower-cost feed.

Several trade groups in 2010 wrote to the SEC to complain about the licensing fees, saying it created a "chilling effect" on market transparency.

They urged the SEC to write rules governing the fees, and remove references requiring the use of CUSIPs from SEC regulations.

Gallagher said a move toward standardizing bond deals and allowing more competition in how identifiers are assigned to bonds collectively could facilitate more transparent trading. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrea Ricci)