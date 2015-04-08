BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
WASHINGTON, April 8 Defense contractor FLIR Systems Inc will pay $9.5 million to settle civil charges that it violated federal bribery laws by financing a "world tour" of personal travel for government officials in the Middle East, U.S. regulators said Wednesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the Oregon-based company self-reported the misconduct to the SEC and cooperated in the investigation. The company is settling without admitting or denying the SEC's charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.