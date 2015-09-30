Sept 30 Focus Media Holding Ltd and its chief
executive agreed to pay $55.6 million to resolve U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission civil charges over inaccurate
disclosures about the Chinese advertising company's partial sale
of a unit to insiders, the regulator said on Wednesday.
The SEC said Carlyle Group-based Focus will pay a $34.6
million fine, while Chief Executive Jason Jiang will pay $21
million representing a fine, ill-gotten gains and interest.
Neither admitted wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)