NEW YORK, June 12 A California man has agreed to pay $67,000 to settle charges that he traded on illegal inside tips from a hedge fund analyst regarding the impending 2008 takeover of Foundry Networks Inc, U.S. regulators said on Friday.

Andrew Miller, 35, is the latest defendant to face either civil or criminal insider trading charges stemming from the $3 billion acquisition of data equipment maker Foundry by Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

The Redwood City man, who was not criminally charged, cooperated with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with federal prosecutors in New York, according to the commission. His lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, did not return a call seeking comment.

The hedge fund analyst accused of tipping Miller, Matthew Teeple, was sentenced to five years in prison last year after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

U.S. authorities said Teeple, who worked at Artis Capital Management, learned of the takeover from David Riley, then a Foundry executive.

In what prosecutors called an "unparalleled" spree, Teeple passed the information to other Artis employees, allowing the firm to make $20 million, as well as friends like Miller and other contacts, authorities said.

Riley was convicted last year of providing information to Teeple and was sentenced in April to 6-1/2 years in prison.

Another criminal defendant, John Johnson, a former Wyoming Retirement System chief investment officer, avoided prison after pleading guilty and becoming a key government witness in the investigation. Johnson admitted to trading on a tip from Teeple before he worked at the pension system.

Teeple, Riley and Johnson have all settled related civil cases brought by the SEC, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Miller is a partner and senior account manager at Service By Medallion Inc, a company that provides facilities services such as janitorial services to commercial businesses, according to the SEC.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Miller, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 15-4585. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)