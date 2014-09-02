Sept 2 A Houston-based investment advisory firm
steered clients to certain mutual funds without disclosing that
it was receiving payments from the broker who offered those
funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a
civil fraud complaint on Tuesday.
Robare Group Ltd received a percentage of every dollar that
its clients invested in the mutual funds, the SEC said in the
complaint. That gave the firm and co-owners Mark Robare and Jack
Jones Jr. an incentive to recommend the funds to clients over
other investment opportunities, the SEC said. The conflict of
interest, which was unknown to investors, generated about
$440,000 in additional revenue for the firm, the SEC said.
"We deny the charges. We intend to defend the allegations
vigorously," said Alan Wolper, a Chicago-based lawyer who is
representing the firm and its co-owners. They look forward to
hearing the SEC's evidence and, ultimately, to prevailing,
Wolper said.
The SEC action does not identify the broker or funds related
to the dispute. The firm managed about $150 million as of August
2013, according to the SEC.
Robare Group revised its public disclosure form in late 2011
to disclose the compensation arrangement, but the SEC says the
same form and more recent ones "falsely stated" that Robare did
not receive an economic benefit from non-clients for giving
investment advice.
The disclosures were not adequate because they said Robare
Group "may" receive compensation from the broker for selling the
mutual funds, when it was definitely receiving payments, the SEC
said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)