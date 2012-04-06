WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. government charged
two former executives of Franklin Bank Corp, a
Houston-based lender founded by a mortgage bond pioneer, with a
fraudulent scheme to conceal how badly the bank was doing during
the height of the financial crisis.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said
former Franklin chief executive Anthony Nocella and the bank's
former chief financial officer, J. Russell McCann, inflated the
bank's reported earnings and tried to conceal its loan quality
during the second half of 2007.
Franklin Bank eventually filed for bankruptcy in November
2008.
The bank was founded by Lewis Ranieri, who is sometimes
called "the father of securitization" for popularizing
mortgage-backed securities in the 1980s, while he was at Salomon
Brothers Inc.
"Nocella and McCann used the loan modification scheme like a
magic wand to change non-performing loans into performing
assets," said Robert Khuzami, director of the SEC's division of
enforcement.
"Their disclosure and accounting tricks misled investors
into believing that Franklin was outperforming other banks
during the height of the financial crisis."
In three schemes, Nocella and McCann said loans that were
delinquent or non-performing were actually performing,
concealing $11 million in non-performing single-family
residential loans and $13.5 million in non-performing
residential construction loans.
Because of the scheme, Franklin overstated its third-quarter
net income in 2007 by 317 percent, and its earnings by 77
percent.
The SEC filed its complaint in the U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of Texas late on Thursday. It seeks
financial penalties, permanent injunctive relief, and officer
and director bars against Nocella and McCann.
It also wants them to give back any bonuses they got, under
a law that allows for "clawbacks" of executive bonuses if the
company must later restate its earnings.