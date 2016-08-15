(Corrects paragraph 2 to Management instead of Manager)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Aug 15 A hedge-fund manager paid terminally ill
patients to use their names in a bond-buying scheme that
generated $9.5 million in profits, a U.S. securities regulator
said on Monday.
Donald "Jay" Lathen, Jr., who manages Eden Arc Capital
Management LLC, was charged with fraud after putting the
patients' names on joint brokerage accounts, along with his own,
so he could buy bonds for his fund and profit by selling them
back to issuers when the patients died, according to a U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission complaint.
Lathen opened 60 such accounts since May 2011, but none
listed his fund as the owner or Lathen as an agent. The fund
could not legally be a joint owner with survivorship rights
because it is a corporate entity, the SEC said.
"We have no doubt that Mr. Lathen's investment strategy is
entirely legitimate and violates no law, and we intend to
vigorously defend him against the SEC's meritless charges," said
Lathen's New York-based lawyer, Harlan Protass, in a statement.
"Mr. Lathen looks forward to clearing his name."
Lathen will be able to refute the SEC's allegations in an
administrative proceeding.
According to the SEC's complaint, the 48-year-old hedge fund
manager used contacts at nursing homes and hospices to help him
identify patients who had less than six months to live. He
promised the patients $10,000 in exchange for becoming a joint
account owner.
Lathen promoted an "end of life financial assistance
program" to the terminally ill through EndCare, a company he
founded in 2009, to induce them to sign on to the joint
accounts, the SEC said.
Using those accounts, Eden Arc bought medium and long-term
bonds, as well as certificates of deposits, that include
so-called "death puts" that allow a deceased person's
beneficiaries to sell the bonds back to the issuers at full par
value. The strategy earned money because Eden Arc initially
bought the bonds in secondary markets for less than par.
As patients died, Lathen sent letters to issuers saying he
was the joint owner, the SEC said. The conduct was "reckless"
the SEC said, because Lathen knew the statements were false.
The fund also ran afoul of SEC rules for the proper holding
of funds, known as "custody," because Lathen listed his own name
on the brokerage accounts, the SEC said.
Lathen launched Eden Arc Capital Partners, LP in 2011. From
May 2011 through September 2015, the fund claimed total returns
of 74.7 percent. It managed about $52 million at its peak, but
that declined to $31 million in January, the SEC said.
Prior to Eden, Lathen was an energy investment banker at
Citigroup Inc and Lehman Brothers.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra
and Dan Grebler)