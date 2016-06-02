(Adds context about SEC's fraud concerns and 2013 warning.)
By Suzanne Barlyn
June 2 A California couple raised $27 million
from at least 50 Chinese investors seeking U.S. immigration
visas but misused two-thirds of the money, instead of building a
cancer treatment center they had proposed, the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
Charles C. Liu and Xin "Lisa" Wang, both of Laguna Niguel,
California, promoted the facility as a project that would help
the Chinese investors obtain permanent U.S. immigration visas
through a federal program known as EB-5, the SEC said.
But Liu transferred $11.8 million of the funds to three
firms in China, including one in which he is chief executive and
chairman, according to the SEC's civil complaint, unsealed in a
Los Angeles federal court on Thursday.
Liu also diverted another $7 million to personal accounts
for him and Wang, the SEC said. No construction has started at
the proposed facility site more than 18 months after the couple
began taking investments, the SEC said.
A lawyer for Liu and Wang did not return a call requesting
comment.
The SEC obtained a court order freezing the assets and
accounts of Liu, Wang, and their entities, as well as barring
them from collecting additional funds, the agency said.
Under the federal EB-5 program, wealthy foreigners can in
effect buy U.S. immigration visas for themselves and families by
investing at least $500,000 in certain development projects. In
the past two decades, much of the investment has gone into
commercial real-estate projects such as luxury hotels, ski
resorts and gas stations.
But the program has also sparked concerns about possible
scams, which the SEC addressed in a 2013 investor warning. The
Liu case is one of several EB-5 fraud cases filed the agency has
filed since that warning.
The project's investors were told that the center would
provide a cancer treatment that uses protons, instead of x-rays,
to treat cancer, and create more than 4,500 full-time jobs. The
proposed building, slated for Montebello, California, would
contain 125,000 square feet, according to the SEC's complaint.
Most of Liu's fund transfers occurred in February and March,
just after the SEC subpoenaed Liu in its investigation,
according to the SEC's complaint.
The SEC, whose lawsuit also names business entities related
to the purported treatment center, is seeking preliminary and
permanent injunctions as well as disgorgement of ill-gotten
gains plus interest and penalties.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Liu
U.S. District Court, Central District of California,
8:16-cv-00974-CJC-AGR.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Alan Crosby)