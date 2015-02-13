Feb 13 U.S. state and federal authorities
accused a man on Friday of fraudulently claiming he was a hedge
fund manager and duping investors into giving him more than
$800,000 that he allegedly diverted for his personal use.
Moazzam "Mark" Malik, 33, from Lahore, Pakistan, was
arrested and indicted on New York state charges including grand
larceny and forgery, the office of New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman said in a statement. Prosecutors accused Malik
of stealing from investors between 2011 and 2015, luring them
with false promises of high returns.
In a parallel proceeding, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) filed civil charges against Malik in U.S.
District Court in Manhattan, saying he raised $840,774 but never
made real investments.
A lawyer for Malik did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. Malik was being held after his arrest,
Schneiderman's office said.
When investors demanded their money back, Malik refused and
"went so far as to create a fictitious fund employee who sent
one investor an e-mail claiming that Malik had died," the SEC
said in a statement.
His fund, most recently known as Wolf Hedge LLC, never held
more than $90,177 in assets, as he continually withdrew money,
the SEC said.
The investors included people in the United States, Canada
and Switzerland, and the number of suspected victims is at least
17, Schneiderman's office said.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and David Ingram in
New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder, David Ingram and Christian
Plumb)