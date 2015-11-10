(In third paragraph please read SEC "requested a February order
to freeze" instead of "issued a February order that froze.")
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 10 A federal judge on Tuesday scolded the
top U.S. securities regulator, issuing an opinion that said
blunders by the Securities and Exchange Commission triggered the
collapse of a Cayman Islands bank and other "collateral damage"
in a case involving an alleged penny stock scheme.
"This case offers fertile ground for agency
self-examination," U.S. District Court Judge William H. Pauley
III in Manhattan wrote, in an opinion dismissing a pre-trial
motion in the case.
Pauley said the SEC was mistaken when it requested a February
order to freeze more than $88 million in assets belonging to two
financial institutions suspected of securities fraud. The
agency's key allegations were wrong, the judge wrote.
One of the institutions, Verdmont Capital, S.A., a
Panama-based brokerage, tried to dismiss the case. The judge
denied that request, but he did criticize the SEC.
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment on the judge's
opinion.
SEC lawyers, in February, asked the court to approve its
decision to freeze assets of a Cayman Island-based bank and
three off-shore brokerages. The request came at a closed
emergency hearing that allows the agency to pursue the measure
without notifying the institutions involved until after a judge
grants the request. Those institutions can then argue to remove
the freeze.
SEC lawyers argued that financial institutions had illegally
sold "large swathes" of worthless, unregistered penny stocks to
investors as part of a "pump and dump" fraud and were holding
millions of dollars in proceeds from those transactions in their
company accounts.
In a pump-and-dump scheme, perpetrators attempt to boost a
stock price through recommendations based on false or misleading
statements. They then sell their shares after the hype has
boosted their price.
Caledonian Bank Ltd. collapsed and filed for bankruptcy in
February after a depositors' run on the bank.
But the SEC later disclosed to the court that they got it
wrong. Verdmont's and Caledonian's roles in the alleged fraud
were far more limited, the SEC said. The firms were not directly
selling the penny stocks, but trading them on some customers'
behalf.
"For an enforcement agency with vast investigative powers,
the SEC's disclosure was chillingly casual," Judge Pauley wrote.
The SEC recently authorized a settlement with Caledonian Bank
that is awaiting approval by Cayman Island authorities.
"The judge said it all about the SEC's conduct in this
case," said Robert Zito, a lawyer for Verdmont.
A lawyer for Caledonian could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Charles Levinson and
David Gregorio)