By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 A Manhattan federal judge who
gained prominence by rejecting U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission bank settlements urged the agency on Wednesday to
reconsider becoming "a law unto itself" by increasingly bringing
cases in-house instead of in court.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in a speech warned the SEC's
growing use of administrative proceedings to handle securities
fraud cases, such as insider trading, posed "dangers" to the
impartial development of the law.
Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, the SEC gained power to
pursue more enforcement cases in-house, whereby trials are
decided by staff SEC judges rather than juries.
While the agency might be tempted to turn to SEC
administrative judges to avoid trial defeats like in the insider
trading action against billionaire Mark Cuban, the courts have
"functioned very effectively for decades," Rakoff said at a
securities regulation conference in New York.
"I see no good reason to displace that constitutional
alternative with administrative fiat," he said.
SEC spokesmen did not respond to requests for comment.
In recent years, Rakoff has emerged as a prominent SEC
critic.
In 2011, he rejected the regulator's $285 million settlement
with Citigroup Inc, saying he had no idea whether it was
fair. While an appellate court overturned that ruling in June,
Rakoff fueled a debate over whether to let defendants settle
claims without admitting or denying wrongdoing.
His speech on Wednesday followed the filing of two lawsuits
last month by activist hedge fund manager Joseph Stilwell and a
Canadian accused of insider trading in Herbalife Ltd
challenging the SEC's use of administrative
proceedings.
Rakoff presided over a similar 2011 challenge by former
Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta to an
administrative SEC insider trading case. The SEC later dismissed
the case and re-filed it in court.
100 PERCENT WIN RECORD
In the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, it launched 235
administrative proceedings, up 10.3 percent from 2013, the SEC
said.
The increased number of administrative cases coincided with
a series of well-publicized insider trading losses in court,
including the Cuban case in 2013 and in June in a lawsuit
against Wynnefield Capital Inc fund manager Nelson Obus.
Rakoff cited both cases in noting the SEC last fiscal year
won only 61 percent of federal court trials. By contrast, it had
a "hardly surprising" 100 percent win record administratively
last year, he said.
Beyond any fairness issues defendants face, Rakoff said the
trend could hinder "the balanced development of the securities
laws."
Unlike federal judges whose decisions are subject to a total
appellate review, Rakoff said rulings from SEC administrative
judges' are given deference on appeal and presumed correct
unless unreasonable.
Rakoff urged the SEC to "consider that it is neither in its
own long-term interest, nor in the interest of the securities
markets, nor in the interest of the public as a whole, for the
SEC to become, in effect, a law onto itself."
