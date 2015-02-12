WASHINGTON Feb 12 A mutual fund adviser will pay a $50,000 penalty to settle civil charges that the firm improperly maintained millions of dollars of cash collateral with counterparty brokerages instead of with the custodial bank, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The SEC said on Thursday that it discovered problems with the way Water Island Capital LLC handled the funds during a routine compliance exam. The firm is settling without admitting or denying the charges, the SEC said.

