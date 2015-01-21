WASHINGTON Jan 21 Norman Champ, the top asset management regulator at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who helped shepherd controversial new money market rules through a gridlocked commission, is leaving the agency later this month.

The SEC said Champ will become a visiting scholar for the spring semester at Harvard Law School where he already periodically lectures.

"The Commission has benefited greatly from Norm's expertise and sound judgment and we have been very fortunate to have had him work on behalf of U.S. investors and our markets," said SEC Chair Mary Jo White in a statement.

Champ has served at the SEC for five years, first as a deputy in the SEC's examinations office, and then, as head of the Investment Management Division starting in 2012.

In that role, he supervised the writing of major reforms which will require prime money market funds to switch from a stable, net asset value to a floating net asset value.

The goal behind the rule is to prevent investors from getting spooked by the prospect of funds breaking the buck, or their net asset value falling below $1 per share.

Adoption of the reforms last summer came after a drawn out battle that lasted several years, and included fierce opposition from the industry and pressure from other regulators including the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council.

The disagreements at one point left the commission gridlocked. In the end, the reforms were adopted in a 3-2 vote.

Champ also helped to oversee the creation of a specialized risk unit within his division that collects data from the industry to help the SEC monitor risks.

He leaves at a time when the SEC is gearing up to write another set of rules for the sector, with the goal of minimizing risks their activities could pose to the markets. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)