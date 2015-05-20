By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 20 U.S. securities regulators
were poised to propose new rules on Wednesday that would require
mutual funds and other asset managers to report much more
detailed data about their holdings.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's plan is one of a
series of reforms announced late last year by SEC Chair Mary Jo
White.
Wednesday's proposal comes at a time when asset manager are
facing scrutiny as part of a broader attempt to clamp down on
potentially risky financial activities that were not fully
addressed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a panel of
regulators with the power to impose greater oversight on
non-bank financial firms, has been closely scrutinizing
activities and products in the sector.
One of the council's chief complaints has been about a lack
of adequate data to help it better evaluate systemic risks.
The industry has been afraid the FSOC could designate a fund
or large firm as systemic, and many view the SEC's planned
reforms as an agency effort to take charge and address any
concerns of systemic risk.
Wednesday's plan would require mutual funds to file monthly
reports detailing their position-level holdings, as well as data
about their repurchase agreements, securities lending
activities, counterparty exposures and the terms of their
derivatives contracts.
Mutual funds would also need to fill out a new annual
"census-type" form to help the SEC collect "current information
needs."
A second portion of the plan, meanwhile, would require
investment advisers to provide additional disclosures on the
registration forms they file with the SEC.
Some of this new data would involve information about
management of so-called "separate accounts," or accounts that
companies manage for individual clients, as opposed to pooled
investment vehicles.
A 2015 annual report issued by the FSOC on Tuesday raised
concerns about the current lack of information about these
accounts, saying more is needed to improve regulatory visibility
into the marketplace.
"These rules will result in more useable, complete and
high-quality information that will have a significant impact
across the regulatory landscape," SEC Democratic Commissioner
Luis Aguilar said in prepared remarks.
The SEC is also planning to eventually propose rules
requiring mutual funds and exchange-traded funds to beef up
internal risk controls and rules that will require asset
managers to draw up plans in the event they must unwind and
transfer their clients' assets.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)