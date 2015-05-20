(Updates with the vote, comment from SEC Commissioner
Gallagher)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 20 U.S. securities regulators
proposed new rules on Wednesday that would require mutual funds
and other asset managers to report much more detailed data about
their holdings.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's plan is one of a
series of reforms announced late last year by SEC Chair Mary Jo
White.
Wednesday's proposal comes as asset managers are facing
scrutiny as part of a broader attempt to clamp down on
potentially risky financial activities not fully addressed by
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a panel of
regulators with the power to impose greater oversight on
non-bank financial firms, has been scrutinizing activities and
products in the sector.
One of the council's chief complaints has been about a lack
of adequate data to help it better evaluate systemic risks.
The industry has feared the FSOC could designate a fund or
large firm as systemic. Many view the SEC's planned reforms as
an agency effort to take charge and address any concerns of
systemic risk.
SEC Republican Commissioner Daniel Gallagher said
Wednesday's plan may help "stave off the nonsense of bank
regulators" who have helped perpetuate "false narratives" that
the SEC's oversight of asset managers is deficient.
"These narratives are of course preposterous, but they
appear to hold water at the Basel cocktail parties," he said.
Wednesday's plan would require mutual funds to file monthly
reports detailing their position-level holdings, as well as data
about their repurchase agreements, securities lending
activities, counterparty exposures, risks they face from
interest-rate spikes, and the terms of their derivatives
contracts.
The public would be able to view these reports on a delayed
basis, to prevent possible front running.
A second portion of the plan would require investment
advisers to provide additional disclosures on the registration
forms they file with the SEC.
Some of this new data would involve information about
management of so-called "separate accounts," or accounts that
companies manage for individual clients, as opposed to pooled
investment vehicles.
A 2015 annual report issued by the FSOC on Tuesday raised
concerns about the lack of information about such accounts,
saying more is needed to improve regulatory visibility into the
marketplace.
The SEC is also planning to eventually propose rules
requiring mutual funds and exchange-traded funds to beef up
internal risk controls and rules that will require asset
managers to draw up plans in the event they must unwind and
transfer their clients' assets.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)