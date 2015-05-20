WASHINGTON May 20 U.S. securities regulators proposed new rules on Wednesday designed to beef up their visibility into mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and the activities of asset managers.

The plan calls for mutual funds to file monthly reports with more details on their holdings, as well as their securities lending activities and repurchase agreements. It also calls for investment advisers to provide additional information to regulators, including data on separately managed accounts.

