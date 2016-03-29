WASHINGTON, March 29 Mutual fund directors need
to be vigilant for operational, liquidity and cybersecurity
risks after recent incidents highlighted evolving threats to the
funds, the lead U.S. securities regulator warned on Tuesday.
"As gatekeepers, directors must be aware of the fund's risks
and ask the difficult questions, not only if you see something
suspicious or problematic, but also when you simply do not
understand," Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo
White said at a meeting of the Mutual Fund Directors Forum.
"None of us should ever hesitate to ask more questions, and
then insist on getting answers that are full, complete and well
understood."
She highlighted an August computer glitch that prevented
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. from determining funds' values and
December's meltdown of a Third Avenue junk bond fund.
BNY Mellon has agreed to pay $3 million to settle a
Massachusetts investigation into its problems determining the
net asset values on some 1,200 mutual funds, which the state
attributed to the bank's lack of a back-up plan when a
sub-contractor was unable to calculate the values.
Last month, the SEC said it was wrapping up reviews of
bank-loan and exchange-traded funds that share some
characteristics with the Third Avenue fund that
buckled under a wave of redemptions.
"There are some obvious initial questions to ask fund
management like how will my fund's and its service providers'
compliance policies and procedures, business continuity plans
and back-up-systems address these situations? If your funds and
their service providers do not have robust plans and procedures,
you have some urgent business to attend to," White said.
But she also said fund directors should be asking "specific
questions," such as whether funds' investments align with
potential redemption obligations.
On computer networks, "it is the shared responsibility of
all regulators and market participants to safeguard the broader
financial system," White said, calling for "funds and their
advisers to employ robust, state-of-the-art prevention,
detection, and response plans."
