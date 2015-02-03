By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said Tuesday that David Grim, a veteran SEC
attorney, will serve as the new acting director for the agency's
Division of Investment Management.
Grim, who has been serving as the division's deputy, will
replace outgoing director Norman Champ, who departed the agency
last month.
The investment management division is tasked with writing
regulations for mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds
and private equity funds.
Grim has been with the SEC since 1995 and has served in a
variety of roles. He has a law degree from George Washington
University.
