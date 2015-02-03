WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that David Grim, a veteran SEC attorney, will serve as the new acting director for the agency's Division of Investment Management.

Grim, who has been serving as the division's deputy, will replace outgoing director Norman Champ, who departed the agency last month.

The investment management division is tasked with writing regulations for mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds and private equity funds.

Grim has been with the SEC since 1995 and has served in a variety of roles. He has a law degree from George Washington University.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan Grebler)