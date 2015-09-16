WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. securities regulators adopted rules on Wednesday that strip out references to credit ratings from their rule book governing money market funds, as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the industry's reliance on credit-rating agencies since the financial crisis.

The final rule by the Securities and Exchange Commission was required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

The law requires U.S. market regulators to strip out anything in their rules that references ratings and come up with alternatives, after the country's three major credit-raters helped fuel the 2007-2009 crisis by giving overly positive ratings to loans that were backed by toxic subprime mortgages. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)