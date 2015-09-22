(Adds vote by the SEC, background from Tuesday's open meeting)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds will be required to create new programs to
better manage their liquidity, under a plan put forth by U.S.
securities regulators on Tuesday.
The proposal by the Securities and Exchange Commission is
one of several safeguards for the asset management sector that
SEC Chair Mary Jo White called for in a major policy speech last
year.
The plan comes as asset managers have been facing heightened
scrutiny by banking regulators over fears their lending and
investing activities could pose broader risks to the
marketplace.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a body of
regulators headed by the U.S. Treasury Secretary, has been
conducting a review of products and activities in the industry
to determine if they may warrant further regulation.
Under Tuesday's plan, mutual funds and ETFs will need to
devise plans to ensure they can meet redemption demands from
investors during periods of market stress.
These plans will require funds to classify and review the
assets in their portfolios based upon how quickly they could be
converted into cash.
The plan would also permit, but not require, mutual funds to
use "swing pricing," a process in which a fund's net asset value
reflects the costs associated with trading so those costs can be
passed to shareholders.
Swing pricing is meant to protect existing shareholders from
dilution that can come from purchases and redemptions, and would
only be triggered in certain market conditions.
Finally, Tuesday's plan calls for additional disclosures
related to swing pricing use and how the liquidity of a fund's
assets is classified.
SEC Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein said that requiring
these risk management plans is "sensible and long overdue."
At the same time, however, she questioned whether the plan
goes far enough toward addressing some of the more complex ETFs
and mutual funds that have risen in popularity.
Currently, there is not an extensive regulatory regime
governing fund liquidity.
By law mutual funds are expected to honor redemption
requests within seven days. And while mutual funds are urged by
SEC guidance to cap their investments in illiquid securities at
15 percent, this is not a legal requirement.
The last time the SEC issued guidance concerning fund
liquidity was more than two decades ago.
Republicans on the commission supported the plan, but raised
some concerns about whether swing pricing is the right solution
for allocating the costs of purchases and redemptions.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)