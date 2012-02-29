* New SEC commissioner concerned about compliance officer
liability
* Dismissal of recent SEC case leaves a murky area of law
* Compliance officers may be deterred from doing their jobs
By Suzanne Barlyn
Feb 29 Daniel Gallagher, the newest member
of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is worried about
an old conundrum for compliance officers and the investors they
help protect.
The issue has been around for decades, but Gallagher is now
speaking out on a "disturbingly murky" area of the law that
creates conflicts for compliance officers, when regulators come
after them as "supervisors" for trying to fix problems.
Chief compliance officers make sure their companies follow
industry rules to protect their firms and investors. They're
supposed to be independent of other managers, so no one can
convince them to bend the rules.
But regulators have likened their involvement in some
situations to the role of supervisor, a title that requires
meeting various industry standards. Slapping that label on
compliance officers may inhibit them from taking an aggressive
stand on wrongdoing because regulators may be more likely to
persue disciplinary cases against them.
Gallagher, sworn in as an SEC commissioner in November,
recently had to recuse himself for a related case at the request
of the SEC's ethics office for undisclosed reasons.
While Gallagher could not rule in the case, he is not
keeping quiet, noting that the only guidance the SEC has on the
point is a report it issued 20 years ago.
The continued lack of clarity from regulators "has made the
position of compliance officer a job no one is going to want to
take on," said Joan Hinchman, executive director of the
Connecticut-based National Society of Compliance Professionals.
Her point is not lost on Gallagher. Currently, the more
expertise that compliance officers have, the more likely they
may be deemed supervisors. That would encourage compliance
officers to stay "ensconced in a dark corner of the firm," and
do little to protect investors, Gallagher said on Friday at the
Practising Law Institute's SEC Speaks conference in Washington.
"Firms and investors are best served when legal and
compliance personnel feel confident in stepping forward and
engaging on real issues," he said.
The role of chief compliance officer isn't often visible to
the public. The position involves everything from disciplining
employees to creating policies for advisers to follow when
recommending securities to clients. A supervisor, whose
responsibilities may include managing a department or branch,
carries out those policies.
But the SEC's recent dismissal of a controversial
enforcement case against a compliance officer, raises questions
about where to draw the line between compliance officer and
supervisor. While the label may be appropriate for compliance
officers who get involved in day-to-day supervisory roles, such
as hiring decisions, it shouldn't apply when they step up to fix
a problem, say compliance professionals.
QUESTIONS UNANSWERED
The issue came into focus most recently in January, after
the SEC dismissed a three-year-long case against Theodore Urban,
former general counsel at Ferris Baker Watts LLC, a Washington,
D.C.-based brokerage and investment bank that is now part of RBC
Wealth Management.
Gallagher was one of three SEC commissioners who recused
himself from voting.
The SEC's enforcement unit had accused Urban of failing to
supervise a rogue broker - despite evidence that Urban made
efforts to intervene and even recommended firing the broker.
The two commissioners who did not recuse themselves
disagreed on whether compliance officers should be considered
supervisors. That led to dismissal of the case.
Compliance officers had hoped for a written SEC opinion that
would clarify the issue, but they did not get one.
Now, Gallagher wants the SEC to spell out its views clearly
to provide guidance for the industry. The compliance community
is also urging the SEC to provide guidance.
Compliance officers who do their jobs "are frequently going
to be the first ones to be at the scene of the problem," said
John Walsh, a lawyer at Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP in
Washington. "And if they're a (labeled) supervisor they will
always be totally responsible for that problem."
Walsh should know. In September, he retired from his post as
associate director of the SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections
and Examinations after 23 years at the agency. He called
Gallagher's concerns "spot-on."