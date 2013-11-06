By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 6 A top U.S. regulator on
Wednesday called for the creation of new "venture exchanges"
that would be exempt from certain costly regulatory rules so
that small start-ups could more easily list and raise capital.
"The key to establishing venture exchanges is to create a
platform which could encourage smaller companies to enter our
public markets while at the same time providing adequate
protection for investors," said Daniel Gallagher, a Republican
member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, in prepared
remarks at a futures industry conference in Chicago.
"The hope is that companies would be able to get public
financing through listing on these exchanges and then be able to
move onto more robust and liquid markets in the future."
Gallagher's comments in support of new venture exchanges
come as the SEC continues working to implement provisions of the
2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.
The JOBS Act loosened a variety of federal securities
regulations to help make it easier for small businesses to raise
money and go public.
Its provisions include a so-called IPO "on-ramp" which lets
companies of a certain size file draft registration statements
confidentially with the SEC, disclose less information about pay
for executives and directors, and gauge the interest of
sophisticated investors prior to filing IPO documents with
regulators.
But some have said these measures still fall short and more
needs to be done to encourage smaller companies to list.
Earlier this year, a panel of experts convened by the SEC
urged the agency to help foster the growth of new venture
exchanges that would only focus on listing small companies.
Whether these exchanges would be operated by new companies
or by existing players in the space such as NYSE Euronext
or Nasdaq OMX remains to be seen.
But Gallagher said in order for them to work, the agency
would need to tailor the disclosure requirements to small
startups and exempt the exchanges from many of the current
regulatory requirements.
On the disclosure provisions, Gallagher said that small
start-up companies should be governed by a framework of rules
that is "geared towards more basic, clearly material
information" and which also would permit them to be excused from
some of the periodic financial reporting requirements other
public companies face.
"The goal would be to require less disclosure overall while
focusing on the most important, material information in order to
reassure investors that companies are not acting inappropriately
or fraudulently," he said.
As for the rules governing the exchanges themselves,
Gallagher said the SEC should consider scaling back certain
requirements such as Regulation NMS, a set of rules that govern
pricing and access to market data.
In addition, he suggested letting smaller companies choose
their trading tick size and limiting the liability on boards and
management so that they can make their tick size decisions
without the fear of "second guessing" by plaintiffs' lawyers.
"Through well-designed venture exchanges governed by scaled,
sensible regulation, small companies would be provided with a
proper runway for them to grow while at the same time providing
investors with the material disclosures they need to make
informed decisions," Gallagher said.