BRIEF-Saudi's Salama Cooperative Insurance posts Q1 profit of 14.2 mln riyals
* Q1 gross written premium 227.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
WASHINGTON May 12 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Republican member Daniel Gallagher is expected to resign from his post at the agency, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous people familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg said Gallagher will remain on the job until a replacement is named by the White House.
Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the report. A staffer for Gallagher declined to comment.
May 9 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox has decided to establish a new EU subsidiary in Luxembourg to underwrite its retail business in Europe following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, it said on Tuesday.