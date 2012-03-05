* SEC's Gallagher says may need Volcker do-over
* Gallagher 2nd SEC member to raise the question
* Fed's Bernanke has said Volcker won't be ready by July
* Rule would curb banks' prop trading, fund investments
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 5 A U.S. securities
regulator said policymakers may need to overhaul the
Volcker rule proposal that curbs banks' proprietary trading,
saying a hasty approach could cause market disruptions and harm
U.S. competitiveness.
Dan Gallagher, a Republican commissioner at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday that a quick
review of the thousands of comment letters revealed widespread
fears about the rule's potential impact.
"These comments provide powerful evidence that the benefits
the proposed rule was designed to provide may come at an
unacceptably high cost," Gallagher said in prepared remarks for
a speech at the Institute of International Bankers conference in
Washington.
He said regulators must be willing to re-examine their
initial efforts and "if necessary" go back to the drawing board
on the proposal.
This marks the second time that a U.S. financial market
regulator has publicly called for potentially scrapping the
complicated Volcker proposal that was released in October, in
hopes of crafting a more workable draft.
Last month, Gallagher's Republican colleague at the SEC,
Commissioner Troy Paredes, made similar statements during a
speech in Washington.
The Volcker rule, which has become one of the most
controversial parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight
law, seeks to add distance between the world of speculative
trading and commercial banking.
The proposal bans banks from proprietary trading, or trades
solely for their own profit, and limits their investments in
hedge funds.
Banks have complained that a poorly crafted rule could hurt
their risk hedges and their ability to make markets for their
customers, while foreign regulators have said the crackdown
could affect the liquidity of sovereign debt markets.
In a sign of how regulators are struggling to address
critics' concerns, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
last week that a final rule will not likely be ready by a July
deadline.
Bernanke has not said whether the regulators may decide they
need to scrap the current proposal and come up with a new draft.
Earlier on Monday, Kiyohiko Nishimura, the Bank of Japan's
deputy governor, told the banking conference that liquidity
could be hit if the Volcker rule does not exempt foreign debt
from banks' trading restrictions.
Dodd-Frank specifically exempts U.S. debt from the Volcker
rule, but regulators can only extend the exemption to other
countries' debt if they determine that doing so would protect
the financial stability of the United States and the safety and
soundness of banks.
Also at the conference, U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary
for Financial Markets Mary Miller was asked if regulators have
the flexibility under the law to expand the exemption beyond
U.S. debt or whether Congress would need to change the law for
this to happen.
Miller said she believes the law gives regulators the
flexibility they need if they decide to expand the exemption.
SEC's Gallagher said in his remarks that policymakers owe it
the markets to not move forward on the Volcker rule until they
understands if it will cause damage.
"We must avoid regulatory hubris and should not regulate -
particularly where the changes are so novel or comprehensive -
with the belief that we completely understand the consequences
of the regulations we may impose," he said.