By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 9
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A group of startup investors
and venture capitalists are asking U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White to ensure investment rights
equality for gay couples.
In a Sept. 4 letter, more than 50 people with a campaign
known as StartupEquality.org urged the SEC to afford gay couples
the same rights as straight couples to invest in private
placements and other startups.
At issue is an SEC rule that defines who is eligible to
participate in private stock offerings.
That rule says only "accredited investors" who meet certain
income or net worth thresholds are eligible. Under the rule, a
married couple can combine their incomes to meet the accredited
investor definition.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a landmark decision
that struck down a federal law that denied federal benefits to
legally married gay and lesbian couples.
StartupEquality.org is concerned that gay couples in states
that do not allow gay marriage could effectively be locked out
of the start-up market.
As the rule is currently written, the investors said they
fear couples joined in civil unions or domestic partnerships,
rather than technically married, could be prevented from
qualifying as "accredited investors."
"If you are not an 'accredited investor,' you are
effectively shut out of early stage investing," the investors
wrote.
StartupEquality.org's letter was submitted to the SEC in
response to a July proposal to require hedge funds and other
firms offering private stock deals to provide regulators with
more information on the nature of their ads and steps they took
to verify they were only advertising to qualified accredited
investors.
Part of that proposal also asks the public to comment on
whether changes are needed in the SEC's definition of accredited
investor.
StartupQuality.org's letter urges the SEC to tweak its
accredited investor rule to define the term "spouse" more
broadly so that it will cover a domestic partner, designated
beneficiary, husband or wife - regardless of gender or sexual
orientation.
"This problem is urgent," the investors wrote.
"For the sake of justice, and to protect the integrity of
capital formation for America's innovation economy, we
respectfully urge you to adopt the clarifying rule."
SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment on the letter.
He noted that the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law
requires the SEC to revisit and consider revisions to the
accredited investor definition every four years.
The last change the SEC made to the definition was in 2011,
after the agency moved to exclude the home value in the
calculation of net worth.
By law, the SEC is not able to make changes to the
definition of accredited investor until 2014.
It will likely consider making some changes next year,
especially after the Government Accountability Office in July
issued a report urging the SEC to modernize the accredited
investor definition.