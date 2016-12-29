WASHINGTON Dec 29 General Cable Corp has agreed
to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve a U.S. investigation
into improper payments to government officials in five countries
in Asia and Africa, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
"General Cable paid bribes to officials in multiple
countries in a scheme that involved a high-level executive of
the company and resulted in profits of more than $50 million
worldwide," Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell said in a
statement.
Caldwell said the Kentucky-based maker and distributor of
wire and cable voluntarily disclosed the misconduct, which
involved officials in Angola, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia and
Thailand.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)