By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, April 23
WASHINGTON, April 23 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission tapped White House attorney Anne Small on
Tuesday to become its general counsel, marking the first time a
woman has served in that role at the agency.
This is SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White's second major hiring
decision since taking over that position earlier this month.
On Monday, she appointed George Canellos and Andrew
Ceresney, two attorneys with whom she previously worked, to be
co-directors of the SEC's enforcement division.
White is said to be reviewing candidates for a top position
in the SEC's Trading and Markets Division. The names floated
have included Joseph Lombard, an adviser to former SEC Chairman
Arthur Levitt, and Virtu Financial executive Christopher
Concannon. [ID: nL2N0CZ1H1]
As general counsel, Small will preside over the office that
serves as the main lawyer for the agency itself, handling
everything from enforcement policy decisions to defending the
SEC when it is sued.
She will succeed Geoffrey Aronow, who was tapped in early
January to be general counsel when Commissioner Elisse Walter
was still serving as chairman.
The SEC said that Aronow, a former enforcement director at
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and partner at Bingham
McCutchen LLP, would continue working at the agency as a senior
counsel to White.
"Even in his short stint as General Counsel, Geoff has
proved himself to be a wise and insightful counselor to the
Commission," White said.
Small served at the SEC as deputy general counsel from March
2011 until October that year, when she left for the White House
position.
Before working at the SEC, Small was a partner at the New
York office of WilmerHale, a law firm that employs a large
contingent of SEC alumni.
She also served as a law clerk for Judge Guido Calabresi on
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and for Justice
Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court.