By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 17
NEW YORK, July 17 A key participant in the
notorious Abacus investment knew that hedge fund Paulson & Co
Inc planned to bet against the deal, a former Paulson managing
director said on Wednesday, potentially undercutting part of the
case against Fabrice Tourre.
Former Goldman Sachs bond trader Tourre has been accused by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of misleading
investors in the subprime-mortgage-linked deal called Abacus
2007-AC1.
In testimony Wednesday, Paolo Pellegrini, the former Paulson
& Co managing director, said he made clear to ACA Capital
Holdings Inc that Paulson wanted to bet against the deal.
"As I told all collateral selection agents, we were
interested in shorting a CDO, shorting subprime securities in a
CDO," said Pellegrini, one of the architects of hedge fund
manager John Paulson's bet against subprime mortgages in 2006
and 2007.
A lawyer for the SEC said Pellegrini's testimony, on the
third day of Tourre's trial, seemed to contradict depositions
taken before the trial. The SEC claims Tourre deliberately
misled ACA into thinking that Paulson planned to invest in
Abacus rather than bet against it.
ACA was hired by Goldman to select the mortgage securities
behind Abacus. According to SEC documents in the case, the
securities were in reality chosen by Paulson & Co, which
selected securities that it expected to fail.
The SEC says Tourre misled investors in Abacus by failing to
disclose Paulson's role in selecting the securities and failing
to disclose the hedge fund's intention to bet against the deal.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc was initially sued when the
case was filed in 2010. It later settled for $550 million
without admitting or denying the allegations.
Tourre, who is on trial in federal court in New York on
charges of securities fraud, denies the allegations. His lawyers
have indicated they will seek to show Paulson's plan to bet
against the subprime market was widely reported and ACA knew
that.
Pellegrini's testimony, if found credible by the jury, could
help Tourre's defense.
Abacus, a so-called synthetic collateralized debt
obligation, was part of Paulson's audacious bet against the U.S.
housing market in 2007, a wager that earned his hedge fund $15
billion.
Pellegrini, one of two people who worked on Paulson's
strategy to take the stand so far, testified Wednesday he
believed he told the principal employee at ACA working on
Abacus, Laura Schwartz, about Paulson's strategy over drinks
during a "shindig" for people in the CDO industry.
"I think there was some discussion of the portfolio and what
we were trying to accomplish by shorting the market," he said.
Pellegrini later testified, though, that he had no actual
knowledge that he or Tourre ever told Schwartz that Paulson
planned to short the CDO.
Questioning by the SEC of Pellegrini, who left Paulson & Co
in 2008, has been testy since he took the stand Tuesday, when he
denied even knowing what "CDO" stands for despite his work in
the area.
After Pellegrini several times said he thought he had told
ACA that Paulson was shorting CDOs, Matthew Martens, the lead
lawyer for the SEC, pulled out a 2008 deposition in which
Pellegrini said he didn't remember.
Pellegrini said he testified that way because he thought the
SEC was trying to get him to contradict an earlier answer and
"nail me" and "trick me in some way."
"I was scared," he said.
During a break when jurors and Pellegrini were out of the
room, Martens called that suggestion "garbage."
He instead suggested a lawsuit by onetime ACA Capital
subsidiary ACA Financial Guaranty against Pellegrini's former
employer over Abacus was a factor in what he called a change in
testimony.
The three-week trial has been highly technical in nature,
with lots of financial jargon, something U.S. District Judge
Katherine Forrest expressed concern about during a lunch break
Wednesday.
"I'm going to tell you what I think is obvious, which is
we're losing some of the jurors here who are trying valiantly to
follow and stay awake," she said.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.