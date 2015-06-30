(Adds details of allegations and market access rule, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
June 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay
$7 million to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charges stemming from a programming error that caused the stock
options market to be flooded with erroneous orders, roiling
traders and prices.
Tuesday's settlement, in which Goldman did not admit
wrongdoing, arose from an Aug. 20, 2013 incident that was among
a series of high-profile mishaps, including the 2010 "flash
crash," linked to computers.
The SEC said Goldman mistakenly sent about 16,000 mispriced
options orders to various exchanges.
It said this caused about 1.5 million options contracts,
representing 150 million shares, to be executed within minutes
after markets opened, though Goldman tried to cancel the orders.
The SEC said the problem was compounded when an employee in
Goldman's "Mission Control" unit, which monitored the bank's
trading systems, manually lifted circuit breakers designed to
block errant orders, believing he had authority and because no
one objected.
Goldman was charged with violating the SEC's "market access"
rule, which requires brokerages that provide customers with
direct market access to have reasonable risk and supervisory
controls designed to prevent disruptions.
"Firms that have market access need to have proper controls
in place to prevent technological errors from impacting
trading," SEC enforcement chief Andrew Ceresney said. "Goldman's
control environment was deficient in several ways, significantly
disrupted the markets, and failed to meet the standard required
of broker-dealers."
In a statement, Goldman said it was pleased to settle, and
has strengthened its controls and procedures.
The market access rule was adopted after the May 6, 2010
"flash crash" in which computer activity caused the Dow Jones
Industrial Average to briefly plunge more than 1,000 points,
wiping out nearly $1 trillion of market value.
A London-based high-frequency trader, Navinder Singh Sarao,
was in April criminally charged over his alleged role in that
case.
The SEC said the Goldman orders in question were placed for
options on stocks and exchange-traded funds with ticker symbols
beginning with the letters I through K.
It said Goldman lost $38 million from the incident, and
could have lost $500 million had many trades not later been
canceled or received price adjustments under options exchanges'
rules governing "clearly erroneous" trades.
Last November, Wedbush Securities agreed to pay $2.44
million and admit wrongdoing to settle SEC charges it violated
the market access rule by improperly allowing thousands of
"essentially anonymous" overseas traders to access U.S. markets.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, D.C.; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)