WASHINGTON Feb 12 Former U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission member and prominent Columbia University law
professor Harvey Goldschmid died on Thursday at the age of 74,
the law school said.
Goldschmid served as a Democratic commissioner at the SEC
from 2002 to 2005. Before that, he also worked as the agency's
general counsel from 1998 to 1999, and served as a special
advisor to former SEC Chair Arthur Levitt.
Joel Seligman, the president of the University of Rochester
and a leading expert on securities law, described Goldschmid as
the most influential SEC commissioner in history who never rose
to become chair of the agency.
"Harvey was in a class by himself in terms of understanding
the securities laws," Seligman said.
"He did everything one could have done as a leading figure
in securities regulation despite having not been appointed
chair."
Goldschmid's SEC term coincided with the implementation of
the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley law, which was passed by Congress in the
wake of high-profile accounting scandals at Enron and Worldcom.
He had a reputation for being a crusader for investor
rights. He was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve at
the SEC alongside former Republican Chair Bill Donaldson.
Although the two came from different political points of
view, they managed to find some common ground, forming what
became known as the Donaldson-Goldschmid alliance.
The two of them, along with former SEC commissioner Roel
Campos, were able to push through a number of controversial
rules over the objections of the SEC's other two Republican
members.
Goldschmid was frequently quoted in the press for his views
on financial regulation.
He was also a member of the governing board for the Center
for Audit Quality, and previously served as a public governor
for Wall Street's self-funded regulator, the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority.
"The range of Harvey's professional accomplishments is
astonishing," said CAQ Executive Director Cindy Fornelli.
"His contributions to the body of knowledge in corporate,
securities, and antitrust law have been significant."
