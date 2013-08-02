NEW YORK Aug 2 A former employee of Green
Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc has been charged with
participating in an insider trading scheme that netted him and a
friend $7 million, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said on Friday.
Chad McGinnis, who worked as a systems administrator in the
coffee company's Information Technology department, and his
friend Sergey Pugach, of Hamden, Connecticut, obtained quarterly
earnings data from shared folders on Green Mountain's server and
used it to trade in advance of their public release before 12 of
the past 13 earnings announcements since 2010, the SEC said.
According to the SEC, McGinnis and Pugach communicated
frequently by phone and email around the time of the company's
earnings announcements and used personal online brokerage
accounts to carry out the trades.
They also used their spouses' cell phones to talk ahead of
trading, the SEC complaint said.
Green Mountain said it was cooperating fully with the
government's investigation and that there had been no allegation
of wrongdoing on the part of the company.
"All indications are that this case involves an
irresponsible individual acting alone and we have no reason to
believe anyone else associated with the company was involved,"
Brian P. Kelley, Green Mountain's chief executive, said in a
statement. "We are appalled at the alleged actions of this
individual."
McGinnis, who lives in Morrisville, Vermont, held a
manager-level position before Green Mountain fired him for
violating its insider trading policy, the company said.
A hearing has been set for August 7.