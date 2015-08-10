(Corrects to say Guggenheim led the acquisition; it did not make the acquisition. Also corrects date of loan)

WASHINGTON Aug 10 Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC has agreed to pay $20 million to settle federal charges that it failed to disclose a $50 million loan by a client to a senior executive, the Securities and Exchanges Commission said on Monday.

The Guggenheim executive took the loan in July 2010 to finance his personal investment in a corporate acquisition led by parent company Guggenheim Partners LLC, the SEC said in a statement.

The SEC order said many senior officials at the Santa Monica, California-based Guggenheim and its parent company knew about the loan but did not report it to its compliance staff.

