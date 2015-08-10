(Corrects to say Guggenheim led the acquisition; it did not
make the acquisition. Also corrects date of loan)
WASHINGTON Aug 10 Guggenheim Partners
Investment Management LLC has agreed to pay $20 million to
settle federal charges that it failed to disclose a $50 million
loan by a client to a senior executive, the Securities and
Exchanges Commission said on Monday.
The Guggenheim executive took the loan in July 2010 to
finance his personal investment in a corporate acquisition led
by parent company Guggenheim Partners LLC, the SEC said in a
statement.
The SEC order said many senior officials at the Santa
Monica, California-based Guggenheim and its parent company knew
about the loan but did not report it to its compliance staff.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)