WASHINGTON Aug 10 Guggenheim Partners
Investment Management LLC has agreed to pay $20 million to
settle federal charges that it failed to disclose a $50 million
loan by a client to a senior executive, the Securities and
Exchanges Commission said on Monday.
The Guggenheim executive took the loan in July 2010 to
finance his personal investment in a corporate acquisition led
by parent company Guggenheim Partners LLC, the SEC said in a
statement.
The SEC order said many senior officials at the Santa
Monica, California-based Guggenheim and its parent company knew
about the loan but did not report it to its compliance staff.
"Guggenheim unlawfully failed to disclose the conflict of
interest created by the outside business activity of one of its
senior executives and the $20 million penalty reflects the
significance of this and other regulatory failures," Andrew J.
Ceresney, SEC's director of enforcement, said in a statement.
The SEC order also found that Guggenheim improperly charged
a client $6.5 million in asset management fees it did not earn
by miscategorizing certain investments as managed assets. While
it identified the mistake, Guggenheim did not refund the client
until nearly two years later, it said.
The government regulator also said Guggenheim failed to
enforce its code of ethics, citing dozens of unreported trips
employees took on clients' private planes.
"Guggenheim's violations spanned multiple areas of its
operations," said Michele Wein Layne, head of the SEC's Los
Angeles Regional Office.
Guggenheim noted the SEC imposed a fine but no restrictions
on the company's future business activities.
"Since the occurrence of the events described in the SEC
Order - which primarily occurred five years ago - Guggenheim has
implemented new, comprehensive, best practice compliance
policies, procedures and controls, including those that address
the issues set forth in the SEC settlement," a Guggenheim
spokesman said.
