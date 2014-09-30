WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A former Deloitte analyst
and a consultant who roomed with a Pershing Square Management
research analyst were charged Tuesday with insider trading,
after they learned that Pershing's manager Bill Ackman was
taking a short position in Herbalife, U.S. regulators
said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Filip Szymik of
New York learned that Ackman planned to bet against Herbalife
with a $1 billion short position from his roommate, who worked
at Pershing.
He then tipped Jordan Peixoto, of Toronto, who bought
Herbalife put options a day before Ackman's announcement and
reaped more than $47,000 in profits.
The SEC said Szymik agreed to settle and pay a penalty that
is equivalent to Peixoto's ill-gotten gains, while Peixoto will
fight the charges in the SEC's administrative court.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)