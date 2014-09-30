(Adds background on Herbalife)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. regulators on Tuesday
charged two men with insider trading after they learned that
hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was planning to announce a $1
billion bet against Herbalife Ltd based on a view the
company was merely a "pyramid scheme."
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that Filip
Szymik, 28, learned about Ackman's plans to announce his short
position from his roommate who worked at Ackman's fund, Pershing
Square Management L.P.
He then allegedly tipped off Jordan Peixoto, 30, of Toronto,
Canada who worked at the time as an analyst in the New York
offices of Deloitte & Touche.
The SEC said that Peixoto then bought Herbalife put options
on Dec. 19, 2012 - a day before Ackman made his announcement and
reaped $47,100 in profits.
Later that day, CNBC reported Ackman's short position and
his plans to present his negative view on Herbalife. Ackman gave
his presentation on Dec. 20, 2012.
Between the CNBC report and Ackman's presentation, the SEC
said that Herbalife's shares tumbled by 39 percent by the close
of trading on Dec. 24.
Szymik has agreed to settle and pay a $47,100 penalty
without admitting or denying the charges.
Peixoto, however, plans to fight the allegations.
The SEC filed the case against him in its home
administrative court, but Peixoto's lawyer said that the venue
raises constitutional questions about due process and whether it
should have been filed in federal court instead.
"This is another instance of the SEC going too far and
penalizing somebody for conduct that is not a violation of the
law," said Derrelle Janey of Gottlieb & Gordon.
"It is curious to us that the SEC brings this matter as an
administrative proceeding understanding full well at the highest
levels of the commission that there are potential constitutional
issues for a single defendant ... and it is an open question as
to whether this should have been brought in federal court."
Paul Ryan, an attorney at Serpe Ryan LLP who represents
Szymik, said his client "did not trade a single share of
Herbalife or make a penny from his friend's trade" and that he
is glad to put the matter behind him.
The SEC did not name which analyst at Pershing Square
allegedly told Szymik about Ackman's upcoming presentation on
Herbalife but said the unnamed analyst told his friend that the
information was highly confidential and should not be used for
trading.
The analyst, who left Pershing Square in September 2013, had
worked on the investment team that was assigned to research
Herbalife.
Herbalife is a global direct-selling company that sells
weight-management products, nutrition supplements, energy drinks
and skin-care lotions.
The company has vigorously denied Ackman's allegations that
the company is run as a pyramid scheme and previously asked the
SEC to investigate whether short-sellers were illegally
manipulating the market.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa
Shumaker)