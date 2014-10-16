By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. regulators brought their
first-ever manipulation case against a high-frequency trading
firm on Thursday, saying it used a computer algorithm to affect
closing prices through a series of rapid-fire trades.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said New York
City-based Athena Capital Research has agreed to pay a $1
million penalty to settle the charges without admitting or
denying them.
The SEC said that the firm's algo, which was code-named
"Gravy," was programmed to place a large number of aggressive
trades in the final two seconds of nearly every trading day in a
practice known as "marking the close."
