BRIEF-Bay Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Bay Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three-month period ended march 31, 2017 totaled $5.8 million, compared to $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Tuesday responded directly for the first time to allegations in Michael Lewis' new book about the role of high-frequency traders, saying the markets are not rigged as his book suggests.
"The markets are not rigged," she told a U.S. House of Representatives panel. "The U.S. markets are the strongest and most reliable in the world." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
* Bay Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three-month period ended march 31, 2017 totaled $5.8 million, compared to $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS/NEW YORK, April 27 Boeing Co said on Thursday it had asked the U.S. Commerce Department for an investigation into alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Canadian planemaker Bombardier's CSeries airplane.